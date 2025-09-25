Wheel of death display at circus coming to Lancaster

Circus Vegas is coming to Lancaster.

A new death-defying circus touring the United Kingdom is coming to Lancaster in October.

Circus Vegas is celebrating 257 years of performances with the ultimate show to remember.

A one-of-a-kind performance, featuring the most talented daredevil performers from across the globe showcases this Las Vegas production.

Merging Las Vegas traditions and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Vegas with show-stopping performances that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Darix De Bianchi Alvarez is one of the performers at Circus Vegas which is coming to Lancaster in October. Photo: Andy Payne.

Acts also include a sensational Wheel of Death display which has never been seen before in the UK, with the troupe flying in all the way from Columbia for the performance.

Circus Vegas is coming to Ryelands Park, Lancaster on Tuesday, October 7, 7pm only; Wednesday, October 8, 5pm and 7.45pm and Thursday, October 9, 5pm only.

For tickets call the box office tel: 07494774008 or visit https://circusvegasuk.com/