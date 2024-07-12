What a superb home! Elegant 1930s Morecambe property for sale on sought after Broadway is just steps away from prom

What’s more it’s extended to the rear with a stunning Garden Room and has four double bedrooms, a driveway, garage and a large garden.

The property combines stylish character details with modernised accommodation, and offers driveway parking plus a front garden.

The smart new front door opens to the porch and from there to a wide, welcoming hallway.

Stairs lead up to the first floor and there is a parquet style wooden floor. Matching oak internal doors complete the look.

The house has two generous reception rooms. The front sitting room has an elegant bow window and focal fire and at the rear, the second sitting room has a French door to the garden and focal fire.

The kitchen diner is sleek and modern in gloss white with integrated appliances. It is open plan to the extended living space at the rear which has Velux windows and French Doors.

There is also a utility room, a ground floor cloakroom and modern WC.

On the first floor, you will find four generous double bedrooms with built in wardrobes.

The modern four piece bathroom has under floor heating.

At the back, the house has a large lawn garden that really makes the most of the sun. There is a paved seating area in front of the garden room, ideal for entertaining in the summer.

A further flagged area running at the side of the property has a water tap and at the end of the driveway side, you’ll find a detached garage with light and power.

There is a also a summer house.

All in all, a superb family house that is bound to be popular.

Priced at £675,000, the property is marketed by Lancastrian Estates. Call 01524 555800 or email [email protected]

1 . Broadway, Morecambe This impressive and elegant detached 1930s home has four double bedrooms and is extended to the rear with a stunning Garden Room. Photo: Lancastrian Estates Photo Sales