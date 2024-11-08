Believed to have been once the home of a local magistrate, it was for many years a local landmark hotel trading until 2003 when it was converted into three fine houses each enjoying the classical good looks of this elegant architectural period.

No 2 Melling Hall at Melling, Carnforth, forms the west wing and is a stunning home seamlessly blending the character of a Grade II Listed property with the modern conveniences required for 21st Century living.

The four bed property provides light filled and spacious accommodation over two floors with an entire third floor of cellars offering excellent scope for upgrading to create more living and leisure rooms.

The home is centrally situated in the popular and well connected village of Melling within the highly scenic Lune Valley.

Well presented accommodation offers a ground floor entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, home office and dining kitchen with utility room and cloakroom.

To the first floor are four double bedrooms, two en suite shower rooms and a family bathroom.

The principal bedroom enjoys a lovely leafy view over the garden and trees with the fell as a backdrop, while the guest bedroom has an attractive view down the village to St Wilfred’s Church.

The cellars provide an additional central hall and four rooms.

Outside there is excellent parking to the front with electric gated access and a delightful rear seating terrace and garden with scope for a double garage.

With a guide price of £699,950, No 2 Melling Hall is marketed by Fine & Country, Castle Hill, Lancaster. Call 01524 380560 or email [email protected]

1 . 2 Melling Hall, Melling, Carnforth Offering a slice of grandeur with the elegance of a bygone age, 2 Melling Hall is the west wing of this impressive Georgian country house. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales