West End star Kerry Ellis searching for young performer to sing with her at Lancaster theatre
Kerry is on the ‘Search for a Star’ to perform a song with her at each of her forthcoming Queen of the West End tour dates.
She has teamed up with Perform Ready (https://performready.co.uk/) to give budding talent the chance to share her spotlight and sing in front of a live audience.
Performers must be aged between 11 and 19, live within 45 minutes of the venue, and be able to commit to the date.
A strong supporter of the next generation of talent and regular host of online coaching, Kerry is delighted to offer this opportunity for a second time, after doing so on the first run of the tour.
She said: “I absolutely loved sharing the stage with young talent when I was out on this tour last autumn, and I am once again on the search for the stars of tomorrow!
"So if you know someone who would love to do this then please share this opportunity!”
Rachel Crouch, CEO of Perform Ready, said: “We are incredibly grateful to be able to offer this once in a lifetime opportunity to young talent across the UK.
"Sharing the stage with the iconic Kerry Ellis is a dream come true for any aspiring young singers, and we can’t wait to see our amazing young performers shine again this year. Thank you, Kerry!”
Kerry Ellis is coming to Lancaster Grand on October 23.
Young talent can apply for the opportunity at https://performready.co.uk/search-for-a-star
Tickets for Kerry’s tour are on sale locally or at https://www.awaywithmedia.com/tours/kerry-ellis