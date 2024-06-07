Well-known and charming Lancaster village cafe goes up for sale priced £539k

The characterful Red Door Cafe is located in a Grade 2 Listed building in Church Brow, Halton.

It has been refurbished by the present owners to provide a ground floor cafe with extensive private living accommodation above. Outside, there’s an adjoining barn, enclosed courtyard garden and large car park.

The property is spacious throughout with indoor dining for over 40 covers plus further external dining when the weather permits, commercial kitchen space and ample storage.

Private living space above includes a large lounge, excellent dining kitchen, five bedrooms, large bathroom/wc and utility/shower room.

An adjoining barn offers storage or further potential, and there’s an enclosed rear garden/dining area and parking for 12 cars.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with Fisher Wrathall Commercial, 82 Penny Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XN, call 01524 69922 or email [email protected]

The Red Door Cafe is for sale for offers in the region of £539,000.