Wedding venues near me: here are 15 of our favourite venues in and around Lancaster

If you’re planning a wedding, then finding the perfect venue will be high on your list of priorities.

Lancaster and its surrounding district is home to some picturesque establishments perfect for your big day.

We’ve come up with a choice of venues which we can rate from personal experience, or which have good online reviews.

So without further ado and in no particular order, here are the 15 of the best wedding venues in and around Lancaster.

1 . Thurnham Hall, Thurnham, Lancaster LA2 0DT A Grade 1 Listed 17th-century country house in the village of Thurnham, 10 km south of Lancaster. Photo: Nigel Slater Photo Sales

2 . The Barn @ Park House Farm, Milnthorpe LA7 7EB Located in the stunning Cumbrian countryside and with idyllic views of Morecambe Bay, The Barn @ Park House Farms is a wonderful 15th century wedding venue hidden away from the world. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Ashton Memorial, Williamson Park, Quernmore Road, Lancaster LA1 1UX With its stunning marble floors, sweeping staircases and magnificent views across Morecambe Bay and the Lake District, the memorial has become Lancaster’s most exclusive venue for weddings and civil partnerships. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Casterton Grange, A683, Casterton, Carnforth LA6 2LD Whatever your personal style, the timeless accommodation, picturesque gardens and stunning interiors will set the scene for a wedding to remember. Photo: Google Photo Sales

