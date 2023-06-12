Weather is kind as naked charity walk takes place across Morecambe Bay
Naturists’ hopes for warm weather were granted when they tackled Morecambe’s famous Cross Bay Walk on Sunday.
By Debbie Butler
Members of British Naturism took to the sands to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.
The Cross Morecambe Bay Naked Heart Walk followed the success of their 2021 event when around 60 naturists participated.
The naturists began the walk fully clothed at Arnside and disrobed about a mile from shore, continuing in either just sandals or trainers. They were dressed again when they arrived in Grange.
