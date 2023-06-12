News you can trust since 1837
Weather is kind as naked charity walk takes place across Morecambe Bay

Naturists’ hopes for warm weather were granted when they tackled Morecambe’s famous Cross Bay Walk on Sunday.
By Debbie Butler
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST

Members of British Naturism took to the sands to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

The Cross Morecambe Bay Naked Heart Walk followed the success of their 2021 event when around 60 naturists participated.

The naturists began the walk fully clothed at Arnside and disrobed about a mile from shore, continuing in either just sandals or trainers. They were dressed again when they arrived in Grange.

1. Cross Morecambe Bay Naked Heart Walk

The naturists began the walk fully clothed at Arnside and disrobed about a mile from shore. Photo: Neil Cross

The walk was in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

2. Cross Morecambe Bay Naked Heart Walk

The walk was in aid of the British Heart Foundation. Photo: Neil Cross

A cheeky pair.

3. Cross Morecambe Bay Naked Heart Walk

A cheeky pair. Photo: Neil Cross

Dogs joined in too.

4. Cross Morecambe Bay Naked Heart Walk

Dogs joined in too. Photo: Neil Cross

