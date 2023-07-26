Weather-hit dance show and children’s birthday party rescued after Carnforth Town Council steps in

Children at Sophie's Academy of Musical Theatre in Morecambe had been working hard for weeks to present a 'showcase' of their work outdoors in the sunshine and raise money for St John's Hospice - but the torrential rain last Sunday put all their plans in jeopardy - until the Carnforth Town Clerk, Bob Bailey saw their appeal for an indoor venue on social media.

With the full backing of councillors arrangements were hastily made and the event took place on time at Crag Bank Village Hall.

All 100 children adapted to completely new surroundings wonderfully well and they and the 300 family and friends who watched them had a great time, raising nearly £300 for the hospice.

Sophie said ‘We couldn’t be more grateful to Carnforth Town Council – they saved our show!”

Around the same time, Carnforth Town Council’s facilities manager, Rik Marsden, received a desperate call from the parent of a young lady called Avery who was ready to celebrate ‘her first real birthday party’ with all her friends only to find that they could not get in to the venue they had booked.

With just 30 minutes notice, Rik and his wife Linda, got Carnforth Civic Hall ready just in time for a group of very excited five-year-olds, and their slightly ragged, parents and

guardians to arrive for their much-anticipated party.

