We spotted Darth Vader, Paddington, Popeye and Postman Pat at Settle Flowerpot Festival

By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
These pictures show just some of the more than 4,000 flower pots depicting everyone from Popeye to Jiminy Cricket currently on display across Settle.

The town’s quirky annual Flowerpot Festival runs until September 1, providing free fun for all the family.

Trail sheets are available to help visitors explore Settle and discover many installations off the beaten track.

-

1. Settle Flowerpot Festival 2024

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
-

2. Settle Flowerpot Festival 2024

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
-

3. Settle Flowerpot Festival 2024

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
-

4. Settle Flowerpot Festival 2024

- Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Popeye

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.