Watch spring tide as bay rescue crews warn of ‘big, big tides’ at Morecambe Bay

Bay Search and Rescue have released video of the tide coming in at Silverdale with a warning to expect ‘big, big spring tides’.

The team said that the spring tides are caused by the alignment of the Sun the moon and earth, this is when the greatest gravitational effect is placed on the ocean causing a huge surge and movement.

BSAR’s crew and the Sherp on March 2 patrolled the well trodden areas of the Bay around Arnside and Silverdale several hours before the high water as this is the danger time, a time when the bay still looks incredibly inviting, all you can see is sand and it looks flat for mile after mile.

A BSAR spokesman said: “But just out of sight nature is at work , the sandbanks hide the sea as rages in, picking up speed as it covers the Bays 120 square miles, as it narrows and heads toward Arnside and the Kent Estuary it gets faster and faster.

Bay Search and Rescue filmed the tide coming in at Silverdale.

“Check the tide times either from a local tide time booklet available right around the bay from local shops, or a reliable app on your phone like “ My Tide Times” or one of our signs ( sponsored by Furness Building Society which are gradually making there way around the Bay) which contain a QR code, when you place your smart phone in front of it will direct you to Heysham Tides and give you an up-to-date and reliable tidal forecast

“But remember the time show are high water. The water charges into the bay hours before high water, so be safe and get off to a safe place in plenty of time.

"If you see someone in danger around our coastline dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.

“Please continue to support BSAR, we are a true volunteer service and we rely upon your generosity."