Watch: lap of honour for Warton Stock Car Club veteran who died aged 80

Gerald died aged 80 on February 9 surrounded by his family.
Prior to his crematorium service the hearse travelled with Gerald down to the stock car track at Warton where friends and supporters followed and applauded as he was taken around
the track one last time and the chequered flag was waved.
Gerald’s sons Steven and Dean were part of the cortege bringing their stock cars and also Gerald's vintage car behind him on his final lap down to the track and then back up to the
