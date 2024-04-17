Ben Longton set out with his dogs to get to the top of Scafell Pike on March 1.

However, at the summit the 18-year-old lost the path down and made the near-fatal mistake of trying to descend via a treacherous ravine known as Piers Gill.

Thankfully, his father had reported him missing and he was winched to safety more than 19 hours later.

Volunteers from Wasdale, Keswick and Cockermouth mountain rescue teams and Duddon & Furness MRT, RAF Leeming MRT, RAF MRT, RAF Valley, Rescue 199 from Prestwick, scoured the slopes around Scafell Pike for Mr Longton.

But it was not until the following morning that volunteers, with the help of a Coastguard helicopter, were able to winch him out of the ravine and airlift him to hospital.

Mr Longton's two dogs were also rescued.

Incident started at 8.14pm and ended at 3.37pm making 19.4 hrs in total.

There were 17 Wasdale team members involved with a total of 330 rescuer hours.

Lancaster teen's rescue Rescue teams on the mountain rescuing Ben Longton from Lancaster.

Lancaster teen's rescue A helicopter can be seen flying above the gully where Ben Longton was stranded.

Lancaster teen's rescue Ben Longton was winched out of a gully he was trapped in on Scafell Pike.

Lancaster teen's rescue A helicopter lands at the scene to winch Ben Longton out of a gully.