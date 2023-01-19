Watch cute puppies from Lancaster animal shelter play in the snow before they head off to their forever homes

Decker, Snickers, Mars, Twirl, Galaxy, Whisper, Twix, Crunchy and Fudge, whose mum and dad were crossbreeds, have all been rehomed, said Animal Care.

Animal Care Lancaster posted an adorable video of the puppies playing in snow for the first time before they leave with their new owners.

They said they had been inundated with enquiries about adopting the pups from Blackpool and Preston, as well as Lancaster and Morecambe.

Cute puppy Decker pictured at Animal Care Lancaster before being rehomed.

The puppies will be going to their new homes at the weekend.

Snickers pictured at Animal Care Lancaster before being rehomed.

