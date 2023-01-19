News you can trust since 1837
Watch cute puppies from Lancaster animal shelter play in the snow before they head off to their forever homes

Nine puppies at Animal Care Lancaster who were looking for permanent homes have all been adopted.

By Michelle Blade
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Decker, Snickers, Mars, Twirl, Galaxy, Whisper, Twix, Crunchy and Fudge, whose mum and dad were crossbreeds, have all been rehomed, said Animal Care.

Animal Care Lancaster posted an adorable video of the puppies playing in snow for the first time before they leave with their new owners.

They said they had been inundated with enquiries about adopting the pups from Blackpool and Preston, as well as Lancaster and Morecambe.

Cute puppy Decker pictured at Animal Care Lancaster before being rehomed.
The puppies will be going to their new homes at the weekend.

Snickers pictured at Animal Care Lancaster before being rehomed.
Mars pictured at Animal Care Lancaster before being rehomed.
