Watch as thousands of bikers descend on Carnforth for Dave Day parade in memory of Hairy Bikers Dave Myers

The TV chef died in February at the age of 66 after he was diagnosed with cancer, and at the weekend motorcyclists travelled from all over the country to meet at Burton-in-Kendal, before riding in a procession into Dave’s hometown of Barrow-in-Furness.
The streets of the village were packed as the procession – including Si King, Dave’s Hairy Biker sidekick – arrived.
"I've never seen a sight like it!” said Jayne Walden who took these pictures of the scenes at Burton-in-Kendal.
After a short stop-off, the Dave Day tribute parade continued onto Barrow.
1 / 4