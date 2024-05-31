Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Morecambe teenager has narrowly missed out on a place in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) grand final.

Dance company Phoenix Boys is made up of members from all over the UK including Jordan Hicks from Morecambe.

On Saturday, following their performance in a BGT heat at the London Palladium, they were all dancing for joy after dance legend and BGT judge Bruno Tonioli granted them an automatic place in the BGT semi-finals by hitting the golden buzzer so hard that he smashed it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the boys’ hopes of a place in the final were dashed last night (May 30) when they came third in the live semi-final.

The judges stand to applaud the Phoenix Boys following their performance in the Britain's Got Talent semi-final heat on Thursday.

It was a close call as the Phoenix Boys were named one of the top three acts in the public vote after their performance to Sam Ryder's version of You're the Voice received a standing ovation from the audience.

"I am unbelievably proud of all of you,” said Simon Cowell. “It was just powerful, it was joyous. Every one of you should be feeling really proud of yourselves tonight."

Dancing duo Abigail and Afronitaaa were the first to secure their place after topping the public vote when the results were announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Hicks from Morecambe is a member of the Phoenix Boys who narrowly missed out on a place in the BGT 2024 final.

The final two in contention were Phoenix Boys and Northants Sings Out, leaving the judges – Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli – to decide who to send through.

After much deliberation, the decision once again went to the public vote when each act received two votes apiece from the judges, with Northants Sings Out eventually being revealed as the victors.

Jordan, a former Former Bay Leadership Academy and Sandylands school pupil, said being on the stage at the London Palladium with all his Phoenix Boys team mates, and watching Bruno break the golden buzzer for them, was ‘the best feeling in my life’.

Jordan has only been dancing for just over two years but found his love and passion for dance when he joined his mum's Elite Dance Studios in Heysham.

The 15-year-old trained at Elite before joining Chester’s prestigious The Hammond performing arts school last September.