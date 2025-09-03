Watch as Lancaster carer blows £10k she stole from 91-year-old on boozy spending spree

A Lancaster carer has been jailed for stealing £10,000 from the 91-year-old wife of a bed-bound man.

On Friday August 22 at Preston Crown Court, Danielle Houghton, 32, of Buttermere Road, Lancaster, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison after pleading guilty to theft and fraud by false representation.

She stole a bank card from the 91-year-old wife of an elderly man she was meant to be caring for, and spent almost £10,000 in less than three months, in addition to an extra £800 she tried to obtain as well.

£7,700 of this money she withdrew from cash machines to spend, and blew the other £2,073.14 on trips to tanning shops, gambling sites, Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions, Sports Direct, KFC, petrol, and general shopping including cigarettes and alcohol, to name but a few.

Houghton’s victim suffered with dementia, and her husband, the man she was supposed to be caring for, was 92-years-old and bed-bound.

Houghton stole the lady’s bank card and started her spending spree at the end of November 2023, not stopping until the lady’s children noticed the transactions and the police began to investigate her crimes.

Very sadly, during the course of the investigation, both the victim and her husband passed away.

The victim’s son explained the impact of Houghton’s selfish actions on his Mum and family in the Victim Impact Statement he read at the sentencing: “ “Something bad has been done to me, but I cannot remember what it is…” That heartbreaking phrase was my frail, vulnerable, and deeply upset Mum's constant refrain.

“ “Something bad has been done to me.” She carried that desolate anxiety to her grave, unable to quietly enjoy the tranquillity of her home and garden in her final months, haunted by a distress she couldn't resolve.

“Danielle Houghton’s criminal actions have also regrettably tarnished the reputation of care providers in a sector already facing immense challenges.”

Her daughter added in her Victim Impact Statement which she also read at the sentencing: “Sadly, Mum didn’t live to know that the person who defrauded her of almost £10,000 eventually met justice. Instead, this fiercely independent but ultimately vulnerable 91-year-old lady died, knowing that she couldn’t trust those coming into her house to help care for her bed-bound husband.”

DC Peter Bennett of Lancaster Criminal Investigation Department said “Houghton’s selfish actions against a vulnerable lady are despicable.

"I welcome the prison sentence handed down to her which not only punishes her actions, but sends out a clear message to others who might be tempted to offended in a similar manner.

"Their mother died not knowing that the person responsible for taking half her life savings had faced justice, and their father also died during the course of the investigation, which increases the suffering of the family.”