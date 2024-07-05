Watch as Labour's Lizzi Collinge wins in Morecambe and Lunesdale
Lizzi Collinge swept to victory this morning gaining a total of 19,603 votes.
The Conservative Party’s David Morris, who has represented the Morecambe and Lunesdale seat since 2010, secured a 6,354 majority and a 52.8 per cent share of the vote at the last election in 2019.
This time around he took 13,788 votes with Lizzi his Labour challenger for the second election running.
“Whether you voted for me or not, I promise to serve you faithfully and to be a strong voice for you in Westminster,” said Lizzi after the result was announced.
" I will represent every town, village and hamlet. No-one will be left behind.”
David Morris said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being the Member of Parliament for Morecambe and Lunesdale.
“I sincerely wish Lizzie well and Lizzie, please get Eden done for us all.”
The full Morecambe and Lunesdale constituency results are:
Lizzi Collinge (Labour Party): 19603 (ELECTED)
Gina Dowding (Green): 2089
Peter Jackson (Liberal Democrats): 4769
David Thomas Morris (Conservative): 13788
Barry Michael Parsons (Reform UK): 7810
The turnout was 63.1 per cent.
