Watch as Labour's Lizzi Collinge wins in Morecambe and Lunesdale

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Jul 2024, 10:19 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 10:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Morecambe and Lunesdale have a Labour MP for the first time in more than a decade.

Lizzi Collinge swept to victory this morning gaining a total of 19,603 votes.

The Conservative Party’s David Morris, who has represented the Morecambe and Lunesdale seat since 2010, secured a 6,354 majority and a 52.8 per cent share of the vote at the last election in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This time around he took 13,788 votes with Lizzi his Labour challenger for the second election running.

New MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Lizzi Collinge.New MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Lizzi Collinge.
New MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Lizzi Collinge.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I promise to serve you faithfully and to be a strong voice for you in Westminster,” said Lizzi after the result was announced.

" I will represent every town, village and hamlet. No-one will be left behind.”

David Morris said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being the Member of Parliament for Morecambe and Lunesdale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I sincerely wish Lizzie well and Lizzie, please get Eden done for us all.”

Read More
General Election 2024: Results for Lancaster and Wyre and Morecambe and Lunesdal...

The full Morecambe and Lunesdale constituency results are:

Lizzi Collinge (Labour Party): 19603 (ELECTED)

Gina Dowding (Green): 2089

Peter Jackson (Liberal Democrats): 4769

David Thomas Morris (Conservative): 13788

Barry Michael Parsons (Reform UK): 7810

The turnout was 63.1 per cent.

Related topics:MorecambeLabourConservative Party

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.