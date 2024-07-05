Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe and Lunesdale have a Labour MP for the first time in more than a decade.

Lizzi Collinge swept to victory this morning gaining a total of 19,603 votes.

The Conservative Party’s David Morris, who has represented the Morecambe and Lunesdale seat since 2010, secured a 6,354 majority and a 52.8 per cent share of the vote at the last election in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This time around he took 13,788 votes with Lizzi his Labour challenger for the second election running.

New MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Lizzi Collinge.

“Whether you voted for me or not, I promise to serve you faithfully and to be a strong voice for you in Westminster,” said Lizzi after the result was announced.

" I will represent every town, village and hamlet. No-one will be left behind.”

David Morris said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being the Member of Parliament for Morecambe and Lunesdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I sincerely wish Lizzie well and Lizzie, please get Eden done for us all.”

The full Morecambe and Lunesdale constituency results are:

Lizzi Collinge (Labour Party): 19603 (ELECTED)

Gina Dowding (Green): 2089

Peter Jackson (Liberal Democrats): 4769

David Thomas Morris (Conservative): 13788

Barry Michael Parsons (Reform UK): 7810