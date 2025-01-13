Warning from United Utilities after bogus water board officials target residents in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents living in the North West are being asked to remain vigilant following bogus calls demanding payment from scammers pretending to work for United Utilities.

Since October 2024, United Utilities have become aware of 79 customers who have received hoax calls from scammers purporting to be from United Utilities and demanding cash.

A spokesman for United Utilities said: “We believe that this number will be higher, and the fraudsters are claiming that the customer has fallen behind on a payment, or their usage has gone up.

"Although the amounts seem relatively small (ranging between £12-£12.83), once they have access to your card details to take payment, more money goes missing.

United Utilities have issued a warning after bogus water board officials targeted residents in Lancashire.

"It can be incredibly upsetting for someone to fall victim to a scam and can leave customers feeling worried and concerned for their personal information.

"United Utilities are the only water company in the North West, so the call may make it harder to distinguish whether it’s a legitimate call – but here’s some things you can do to protect yourself:

*If you believe that it could be a hoax, hang up – do not give out or confirm any personal or bank details. United Utilities will never call from a mobile number, asking for bank or card details. United Utilities will never be offended if anyone is unsure it’s really them, and would prefer people to hang up and call them back on their 0345 numbers affiliated with public contact details (available on the website).

*Check the line – when you hang up, be aware that some scammers could keep the line open. Leave 10-15 minutes before calling them or family or use a different phone.

*The Telephone Preference Service (TPS) is a free, official opt out service, which allows you to record your preference not to receive unsolicited sales or marketing calls. To find out more visit https://www.tpsonline.org.uk/ or contact 0845 070 0707.

*If you receive text messages which you believe could be a scam, forward them onto 7726 so your phone provider can flag potential scams.

For more information on how United Utilities will identify themselves, visit https://www.unitedutilities.com/help-and-support/priority-services/bogus-callers/

If you suspect you’ve fallen victim to the scam, you can report it directly to Action Fraud at https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/