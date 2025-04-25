Warning for M6 motorists ahead of ‘abnormal load operation’ from Heysham Port to Scotland
An abnormal load is to be transported up the M6 on Saturday morning.
National Highways North West said they have been advised of a 530-tonne abnormal load operation from tomorrow morning Saturday (April 26).
The load will be travelling from Heysham docks to Coalburn in Scotland via M6 northbound from Junction 34.
National Highways advise motorists are careful and patient when overtaking in lane three.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.