Warning for M6 motorists ahead of ‘abnormal load operation’ from Heysham Port to Carlisle

By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:59 BST
An abnormal load is to be transported up the M6 on Sunday morning. Photo: Nick Dimbleby.placeholder image
An abnormal load is to be transported up the M6 on Sunday morning.

National Highways North West said they have been advised of an abnormal load operation taking place on Sunday, September 14 and Sunday, September 21 from 7am.

The load will be travelling from Heysham docks to Harker near Carlisle via M6 northbound from Junction 34, Scotland and M6 southbound.

The supergrid transformers are estimated to arrive around 5pm.

National Highways advise motorists are careful and patient when overtaking in lane three.

