Warning for M6 motorists ahead of ‘abnormal load operation’ from Heysham Port to Carlisle

A National Grid abnormal load is to be transported up the M6 on Sunday morning.

National Highways North West said they have been advised of the ‘abnormal load operation’ taking place from 9am on Sunday, (July 27).

The load will be travelling from Heysham docks to Harker near Carlisle via M6 junction 34 northbound, Scotland and M6 southbound.

The supergrid transformer is estimated to arrive around 5pm.

National Highways advise motorists are careful and patient when overtaking in lane three.