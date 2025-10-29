Warning after youths try and spend fake £20 notes in Lancaster and Morecambe shops
A spokesman for Lancaster BID said: “Please can businesses be aware that police are getting a number of reports of youths trying to use counterfeit £20 notes in local shops.
“As seen in the photographs, the notes do seem genuine however under closer inspection , the quality is clearly poor with bad printing.
"The hologram which is within, above and below the clear window on the left hand side is a sticker and can be felt and peeled off.
"Unfortunately some of these notes have been accepted at some shops recently.
“Whilst police investigate these reports, please can staff be vigilant to these counterfeit notes and report any use or attempt use to Lancaster Police.”
Call 101 with any information or Crimestoppers anonymously tel: 0800 555 111.
In an emergency always dial 999.