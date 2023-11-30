Warning after string of burglaries in Lancaster
The burglaries occurred in the Freehold and Moorland area of Lancaster in the early hours of November 28 and 29.
Police said the burglaries all have the same method of entry – with the offenders getting into properties via unlocked doors and taking items from inside the home.
Police want to remind residents to ensure their home is secure at all times.
Here’s what you can do to keep your home safe:
*Keep all windows closed and doors locked at night and when you’re not in your home.
*Keep any keys away from the front door to prevent key-hooking methods through your letter box.
*Try not to post on social media that you’re away or on holiday – don’t advertise an empty home!
*If you have a keyless car, keep your keys as far away from your car as possible – preferably in a faraday bag to stop thieves using a relay device.
If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, please email [email protected].