Police are warning homeowners to be vigilant after a string of sneak-in house burglaries in Lancaster.

Police are warning residents to make sure their houses are all locked up after a string of burglaries in Lancaster.

The burglaries occurred in the Freehold and Moorland area of Lancaster in the early hours of November 28 and 29.

Police said the burglaries all have the same method of entry – with the offenders getting into properties via unlocked doors and taking items from inside the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to remind residents to ensure their home is secure at all times.

Here’s what you can do to keep your home safe:

*Keep all windows closed and doors locked at night and when you’re not in your home.

*Keep any keys away from the front door to prevent key-hooking methods through your letter box.

*Try not to post on social media that you’re away or on holiday – don’t advertise an empty home!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*If you have a keyless car, keep your keys as far away from your car as possible – preferably in a faraday bag to stop thieves using a relay device.