Wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham arrested in Leeds

By Michelle Blade
Published 14th May 2024, 12:40 BST
A wanted man with links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham has been arrested.

Police had previously issued an appeal for 35-year-old Ashley Barratt from Blackburn who was wanted for failing to comply with his notification requirements and on recall to prison.

It was believed that Barratt was in Blackburn, but police said he also had links to Lancaster, Morecambe and Heysham.

Barratt, of no fixed address, was arrested by officers from the East MOSOVO Team in Leeds city centre.

He has since been charged with three offences of Failing to Comply with Sex Offender Notification Requirements and recalled to prison.