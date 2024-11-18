Wanted man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe arrested and charged
A man who was wanted by police since October was arrested yesterday (Sunday, November 17).
Steven McCrum, 32, was wanted and had links to Lancaster and Morecambe.
He has been charged with dangerous driving, two offences of assaulting an emergency worker, failing to provide a specimen breath, and driving without insurance.
Steven McCrum was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today (November 18).