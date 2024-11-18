Wanted man with links to Lancaster and Morecambe arrested and charged

By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:09 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who was wanted by police since October was arrested yesterday (Sunday, November 17).

Steven McCrum, 32, was wanted and had links to Lancaster and Morecambe.

He has been charged with dangerous driving, two offences of assaulting an emergency worker, failing to provide a specimen breath, and driving without insurance.

Steven McCrum was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court today (November 18).

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice