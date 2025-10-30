Wanted man arrested in market town near Lancaster after police tip-off

By Michelle Blade
Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:45 GMT
A wanted man holed up in Kirkby Lonsdale was arrested after a police tip-off.placeholder image
A spokesman for South Lakes Police said: “Travelling the country won't stop us finding you!

“This morning, acting upon information from Thames Valley and Lancashire Police we had a trip out to Kirkby Lonsdale where we believed a wanted male was holed up.

“He was arrested, having travelled yesterday to begin his new job.

“He's currently lodged at Kendal Police station pending being processed.”

