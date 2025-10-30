Wanted man arrested in market town near Lancaster after police tip-off
A wanted man holed up in Kirkby Lonsdale was arrested after a tip-off.
A spokesman for South Lakes Police said: “Travelling the country won't stop us finding you!
“This morning, acting upon information from Thames Valley and Lancashire Police we had a trip out to Kirkby Lonsdale where we believed a wanted male was holed up.
“He was arrested, having travelled yesterday to begin his new job.
“He's currently lodged at Kendal Police station pending being processed.”