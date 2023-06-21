News you can trust since 1837
Wanted driver found after police stop vehicle in Garstang

Police stopped a vehicle in Garstang to check for a wanted person.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read

Police said the driver gave details but the picture did not match the details.

Further checks found it was the correct person.

The driver was wanted by police in West Yorkshire and no licence or insurance.

A sticker is placed on the windscreen of an uninsured car after it is seized by police.
The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Vehicle stopped in Garstang to check for a wanted person.

“Driver gave details but the picture did not match.

“Further checks found the correct person.

"Turns out they were wanted by West Yorkshire and had no licence or insurance.

“Driver arrested and vehicle seized.”