Wanted driver found after police stop vehicle in Garstang
Police stopped a vehicle in Garstang to check for a wanted person.
By Michelle Blade
Published 21st Jun 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice tweeted: “Vehicle stopped in Garstang to check for a wanted person.
“Driver gave details but the picture did not match.
“Further checks found the correct person.
"Turns out they were wanted by West Yorkshire and had no licence or insurance.
“Driver arrested and vehicle seized.”