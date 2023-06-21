Police said the driver gave details but the picture did not match the details.

Further checks found it was the correct person.

The driver was wanted by police in West Yorkshire and no licence or insurance.

A sticker is placed on the windscreen of an uninsured car after it is seized by police.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized.

