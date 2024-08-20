Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A walker had to be airlifted to hospital after he was injured falling from a boulder at Austwick.

The Cave Rescue Organisation were called out to the incident at 12.02pm on Monday, August 19.

A 58-year-old man had fallen from one of the ‘Norber boulders’ in Norber Boulder Field at Austwick and sustained a serious ankle injury,

As team members arrived at the road-head, an air ambulance was circling overhead.

The team stretcher was used to carry the patient to the helicopter for the flight to hospital.