Walker injured after falling from boulder near Lancaster village

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A walker had to be airlifted to hospital after he was injured falling from a boulder at Austwick.

The Cave Rescue Organisation were called out to the incident at 12.02pm on Monday, August 19.

A 58-year-old man had fallen from one of the ‘Norber boulders’ in Norber Boulder Field at Austwick and sustained a serious ankle injury,

As team members arrived at the road-head, an air ambulance was circling overhead.

The team stretcher was used to carry the patient to the helicopter for the flight to hospital.

Related topics:Lancaster