Walker injured after falling from boulder near Lancaster village
A walker had to be airlifted to hospital after he was injured falling from a boulder at Austwick.
The Cave Rescue Organisation were called out to the incident at 12.02pm on Monday, August 19.
A 58-year-old man had fallen from one of the ‘Norber boulders’ in Norber Boulder Field at Austwick and sustained a serious ankle injury,
As team members arrived at the road-head, an air ambulance was circling overhead.
The team stretcher was used to carry the patient to the helicopter for the flight to hospital.