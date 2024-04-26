Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Team Eve trekkers are made up of friends and family from across the north and the UK, including Heysham resident Dominic Bell.

Dominic Bell, said of the walk: “The Eve Appeal is a charity close to my family’s heart. Our Mum succumbed to ovarian cancer in 2001 and in 2016 my sister, Jo, had womb cancer, but

happily she was treated early and made a full recovery.

Some of the Team Eve trekkers.

"Since 2017, with family and friends, we have organised various fundraising walks – both here in the UK and in the Himalayas – and, to date, have raised over £16.5k for The Eve Appeal.

“Last year we took on England’s two highest, most prominent mountains, Helvellyn and Scafell Pike, a total ascent of 7,000 feet and 19 miles, and raised over £3,800.

“This year, I wanted to encourage more people to join in, so have created a walk to suit all ages, with options to join along the route.

"Team Eve Trekkers will be taking on The Big Walk for Eve, a 29-mile Yorkshire Dales walk, starting and finishing at Malham and trekking as far as Skipton.

"The final five miles are a loop of the famous sites around Malham, including the Cove and Gordale Scar.

“This year’s Team is over 15 strong and is made up of a bunch of family and friends from across the UK.”

Jo, who lives in Baildon, West Yorkshire, said: “I was diagnosed with womb cancer in 2016.

“Fortunately, I knew the symptoms of gynaecological cancer and made sure I was referred to a specialist quickly.

"I had surgery shortly after and have been cancer free for over seven years. The Eve Appeal is a fantastic charity, funding ground-breaking research into gynaecological cancer.

"Their funding stream has been hit over the past few years due to the pandemic, so we are keen to raise as much as possible for them!”

The Eve Appeal is the leading UK national charity funding research and raising awareness into the five gynaecological cancers – womb, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal.

It’s a shocking statistic that every day 60 women in the UK are diagnosed with a gynaecological cancer and 21 die.