Walk across beautiful Morecambe Bay in first ever cross bay walk for local charity

The charity invites walkers to experience this unique route across the Bay and to raise funds to keep Morecambe Bay special.

For many years, Morecambe Bay Partnership has been supporting the nature, heritage and culture of Morecambe Bay, keeping the Bay litter free, and protecting its wildlife and heritage.

On this unique walk, participants will have the opportunity to step out onto the sands safely and experience the Bay from a different perspective.

Crossing the river channel on the Cross Bay Walk. Photo credit: Teresa Kirk.

And with every step, walkers can raise vital funds to support Morecambe Bay.

The team at Morecambe Bay Partnership are encouraging everyone who joins the walk to go green and help protect the Bay's nature and environment.

Travelling to the walk by public transport, or by car sharing, for example, will reduce carbon emissions, pollution and traffic congestion in the Bay.

With the charity’s current focus promoting low carbon travel and helping communities adapt to climate change, a cross bay walk is a great way to get involved.

Arnside to Grange Cross Bay Walk. Photo credit: Teresa Kirk

Teresa Kirk, the charity’s supporter engagement officer said: “Morecambe Bay is served by the wonderful Furness railway line which hugs the Bay, connecting its towns and villages by train. With stops at Arnside and Grange-over-Sands, and with connections to mainline stations, this a fantastic, low carbon way to travel to and from the walk."

Money raised by the walk will help to support Morecambe Bay and make a lasting difference and will have a measurable impact on the Bay and its communities.

The walk is on Sunday, July 30 at 3.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 for adults and children of 11+ years and £5 for dogs which must be kept on a lead throughout the walk.

Arnside and Morecambe Bay. Photo credit: Robin Zahler.

Please note that 11+ years is the recommended minimum age for children.

Before booking onto the walk, the charity asks everyone to read the Information Pack in full, so they know what to expect on the walk, what to do on the day, what kit to bring and the level of fitness required for the walk.