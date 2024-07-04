Waiting game until election results are announced for Lancaster and Wyre and Morecambe and Lunesdale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The polling stations have closed for the 2024 General Election and its now just a waiting game to see who the MPs will be for Lancaster and Wyre and Morecambe and Lunesdale.

Currently the Lancaster Guardian is inside the Ashton Hall in Lancaster whilst counting of ballot papers is underway.

Chief executive of Lancaster City Council Mark Davies said the count has to be underway by 2am.

We will hopefully be bringing you the election results by around 3.30am to 4am.

The ballot papers are being counted in Ashton Hall and another room in Lancaster town hall.

The election candidates for Morecambe and Lunesdale are Lizzi Collinge – Labour Party, Gina Dowding – Green Party, Peter Jackson – Liberal Democrat Party, David Morris – Conservative Party and Barry Parsons – Reform UK Party.

The election candidates for Lancaster and Wyre are Nigel Alderson – Reform UK Party, Peter Cartridge – Conservative Party, Jack Lenox – Green Party, Matt Severn – Liberal Democrat Party and Cat Smith – Labour Party.

David Morris was elected for his fourth term in 2019, which at the time he said had never happened before.

Lancaster and Wyre is a re-formed constituency for the 2024 election, having previously existed between 1997 and 2010.

It has absorbed parts of the current Wyre and Preston North and Lancaster and Fleetwood seats, which are both being both abolished.

The previous Lancaster and Fleetwood Labour MP Cat Smith is contesting the redrawn constituency.

She enjoys a majority of 2,380 in her present seat. Wyre and Preston North has been Conservative held since it was formed in 2010, while Lancaster and Fleetwood was also taken by the Tories when it was created the same year, but was snatched by Labour in 2015 and has been retained by them ever since.

The Conservative Party’s David Morris has represented the Morecambe and Lunesdale seat since 2010 and, last time around in 2019, secured a 6,354 majority and a 52.8 percent share of the vote.

For the second election running, his Labour challenger will be Lancashire county councillor Lizzi Collinge, while fellow County Hall member Gina Dowding is on the ballot for the Green Party.