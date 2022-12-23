News you can trust since 1837
Vue Lancaster audiences set for big screen boost thanks to new deal

Lancaster cinema goers can look forward to an enhanced big screen experience thanks to a new signing.

By Debbie Butler
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 10:04am

Veritek Global Limited, a digital cinema maintenance specialist, has signed a contract with Vue Entertainment which will ensure reliable projection, razor-sharp images and high-quality sound.

The contract to provide onsite service and preventative maintenance covers Vue Entertainment’s entire network of 91 locations – including Lancaster – and represents 861 screens.

“We are excited to help Vue Entertainment maximise the big screen experience,” said Veritek Global Account Manager, Marcus Sirah.

Vue Cinema in Lancaster.