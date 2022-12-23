Vue Lancaster audiences set for big screen boost thanks to new deal
Lancaster cinema goers can look forward to an enhanced big screen experience thanks to a new signing.
Veritek Global Limited, a digital cinema maintenance specialist, has signed a contract with Vue Entertainment which will ensure reliable projection, razor-sharp images and high-quality sound.
The contract to provide onsite service and preventative maintenance covers Vue Entertainment’s entire network of 91 locations – including Lancaster – and represents 861 screens.
“We are excited to help Vue Entertainment maximise the big screen experience,” said Veritek Global Account Manager, Marcus Sirah.