Volunteers painting more than 500 metal poppies for special Remembrance-themed flowerbed display in Morecambe

Morecambe Town Council and residents of the town are joining forces to paint more than 500 metal poppies for a special Remembrance-themed flowerbed display.

People of all ages have signed up to paint poppies at a Community Poppy Painting Session this Wednesday, October 29, volunteering alongside Morecambe Town Council’s Town Rangers.

The resulting sea of red will form the base for a special Remembrance-themed display to be installed in the flowerbeds outside Morecambe train station.

Cllr Geoff Knight, Chair of Morecambe Town Council’s Environment Committee, said, ‘Activities like this bring together people from all walks of life who hold a shared pride in their place and community.

Morecambe Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

"The town should look its best for occasions like Remembrance Sunday and with a large Armed Forces community in Morecambe this is another way we can all show our support and respect for their service and sacrifices.”

Morecambe Town Council’s Community Poppy Painting session takes place at the West End and Heysham North Allotment site on Wednesday October 29 between 11am and 1pm.

It is free to attend, with all materials and equipment provided by Morecambe Town Council.

Cllr Roger Dennison, Morecambe Town Council’s Armed Forces Champion, added: “Running this session as a free half-term activity has presented a chance for lots of young people to get involved and we’re thrilled with the uptake so far.

"It creates an opportunity for people to have meaningful conversations with the next generation about what Remembrance is about and why it’s important we continue to observe it.”