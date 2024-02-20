Volunteers from Heysham power stations held giant octopus tentacles weighing 7kg each in Morecambe Baylight parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Heysham power stations were thrilled to support the extravagant parade through sponsorship and by providing volunteers to help operate the giant drumming octopus, which featured in the procession.

The giant octopus’ eight tentacles weighed 7kg each, with three volunteers per tentacle needed to control them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ocean-themed parade, which was last seen in Liverpool for Eurovision 2023 also showcased shoals of fish, disco jellyfish and local people in sea creature costumes accompanied by samba band, Samba Espirito and the Baybeat Street Band.

A giant drumming octopus was part of a parade for Morecambe Baylight 2024.

The parade started at the Platform and made its way to the RNLI lifeboat station and back, covering a mile-long route and giving onlookers plenty of opportunities to observe the colourful underwater display.

Ian Pilton, Heysham 1 Acting Station Director, said: “We are thrilled to have supported this vibrant community event and it was incredible to see the magical parade brought to life.

“Baylight’s ambition is to illuminate Morecambe so it was great that the Heysham power stations were able to provide not just the power for the lights, but also some of the people to make the event happen too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the parade, attendees had the opportunity to follow the trail of 12 light-up art installations from the Stone Jetty to Morecambe Town Hall, including a light playground, giant dandelions and the ‘Creatures of the Deep’ display.

Shoals of fish were part of the parade for Morecambe Baylight 2024.

Baylight is presented by Morecambe Sparkle CIC after successfully securing funding from the Lancashire Economic Regeneration Group (LERG) for a two year-festival, of which 2024 was the second year.