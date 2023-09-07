Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In return for two four-hour shifts, you will be given a free weekend pass to the festival.

This word fiesta will feature some of the most amazing and talented poets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The line-up includes Roger McGough, Jackie Kay, Brian Bilston, Henry Normal, John Hegley and many more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Panesh, Winter Gardens, Morecambe for the poetry festival.

To register your interest, please email [email protected] with the subject “Morecambe Poetry Festival Volunteer” and the following information:

*your full name

*your age

(Please note that you must be 18+ to volunteer due to the late finish of the event (2am))

*your phone number

*which date(s) you are available

Organisers are also looking for hosts to put up poets so they can experience firsthand the warmth of the community.

All hosts will receive a free weekend pass to the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested, please email [email protected] with the subject “Morecambe Poetry Festival Host” and the following information:

*your full name

*your age

(Please note that you must be 21+ to volunteer to be a host)

*your phone number

*which date(s) you are available to host

*if you have a spare room for the poet

Do you want to get even more involved in the booming creative life of Morecambe?

Why not also volunteer for the upcoming Bay International Film Festival that will be running from October 6-29?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] with the subject “The Bay International Film Festival Volunteer ” and the following information:

*your full name

*your age

*your phone number