News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

Volunteers and hosts needed for Morecambe Poetry Festival and poets

Morecambe Poetry Festival is coming to town on September 22, 23 and 24 and it needs you!
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In return for two four-hour shifts, you will be given a free weekend pass to the festival.

This word fiesta will feature some of the most amazing and talented poets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The line-up includes Roger McGough, Jackie Kay, Brian Bilston, Henry Normal, John Hegley and many more.

Matt Panesh, Winter Gardens, Morecambe for the poetry festival.Matt Panesh, Winter Gardens, Morecambe for the poetry festival.
Matt Panesh, Winter Gardens, Morecambe for the poetry festival.
Most Popular

To register your interest, please email [email protected] with the subject “Morecambe Poetry Festival Volunteer” and the following information:

*your full name

*your age

(Please note that you must be 18+ to volunteer due to the late finish of the event (2am))

*your phone number

*which date(s) you are available

Organisers are also looking for hosts to put up poets so they can experience firsthand the warmth of the community.

All hosts will receive a free weekend pass to the festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are interested, please email [email protected] with the subject “Morecambe Poetry Festival Host” and the following information:

*your full name

*your age

(Please note that you must be 21+ to volunteer to be a host)

*your phone number

*which date(s) you are available to host

*if you have a spare room for the poet

Do you want to get even more involved in the booming creative life of Morecambe?

Why not also volunteer for the upcoming Bay International Film Festival that will be running from October 6-29?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Email [email protected] with the subject “The Bay International Film Festival Volunteer ” and the following information:

*your full name

*your age

*your phone number

*which date(s) you are available.

Related topics:OrganisersVolunteersMorecambeEmail