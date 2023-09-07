Volunteers and hosts needed for Morecambe Poetry Festival and poets
and live on Freeview channel 276
In return for two four-hour shifts, you will be given a free weekend pass to the festival.
This word fiesta will feature some of the most amazing and talented poets.
The line-up includes Roger McGough, Jackie Kay, Brian Bilston, Henry Normal, John Hegley and many more.
To register your interest, please email [email protected] with the subject “Morecambe Poetry Festival Volunteer” and the following information:
*your full name
*your age
(Please note that you must be 18+ to volunteer due to the late finish of the event (2am))
*your phone number
*which date(s) you are available
Organisers are also looking for hosts to put up poets so they can experience firsthand the warmth of the community.
All hosts will receive a free weekend pass to the festival.
If you are interested, please email [email protected] with the subject “Morecambe Poetry Festival Host” and the following information:
*your full name
*your age
(Please note that you must be 21+ to volunteer to be a host)
*your phone number
*which date(s) you are available to host
*if you have a spare room for the poet
Do you want to get even more involved in the booming creative life of Morecambe?
Why not also volunteer for the upcoming Bay International Film Festival that will be running from October 6-29?
Email [email protected] with the subject “The Bay International Film Festival Volunteer ” and the following information:
*your full name
*your age
*your phone number
*which date(s) you are available.