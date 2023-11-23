Vital upgrades to popular walking and cycling path near Lancaster mean some parts of route will be closed

The first stage of an exciting project to improve and extend the Lune Valley Greenway has now started.

Holme Lane access - Bollards and fencing to be replaced and redesigned to meet national guidance on accessibility and allow access for all legitimate greenway users. Picture from Sustrans.

National walking, wheeling and cycling charity Sustrans is upgrading access and surfacing on the path between Station Road, Caton and its eastern end, near Bull Beck picnic site.

The work is being carried out with Lancashire County Council.

The route, which currently runs from Lancaster City Centre to Bull Beck, is part of National Route 69.

It’s a popular path for people walking and cycling for leisure, as well as commuting for school and workplaces through to Lancaster.

The upgrades will allow more people in wheelchairs, mobility scooters, non-standard cycles, or larger pushchairs to access the route and enjoy it for leisure and short trips.

The new works started on November 20 and will take around a month to complete.

The sections of path between the east side of the Crook o’ Lune and Station Road, and between Holme Lane and the eastern end including at Bull Beck, will close during this time.

The section of path east from Station Road will close from November 27 until the work is completed in December. Bull Beck picnic site will operate as normal.

Construction traffic will be crossing the A683 at Bull Beck picnic site for the duration of the works and road users should proceed with caution along this section.

In this phase Sustrans are making improvements to:

·access points where the greenway crosses Station Road, Caton, Eller’s Farm, Caton and Holme Lane, Caton.

·the existing access ramp leading to Bull Beck Picnic Site.

·path surfaces between Caton and the eastern end of the trail where there is damage caused by protruding tree roots.

Sustrans has also been exploring options and funding to extend the greenway further up the Valley, from Bull Beck through to Hornby, Wennington, Kirkby Lonsdale and Ingleton.

Josh Morland at Sustrans said: “Improvement works along the path from Caton to Bull Beck mark an exciting start to what we hope will become an ambitious extension of the Lune Valley Greenway.

“We hope the greenway can become a vibrant, multi-user, green corridor for both people and nature.

"Eventually we aim for the route to follow the direction of the River Lune from Lancaster to Kirkby Lonsdale, then head across to Ingleton, linking communities as we go.

“We sent a letter to local residents about the current upgrade project and we’ll be working hard to keep disruption to a minimum.

"There may be some disruption from construction vehicles accessing the route, but local people will all be able to access their streets as usual.

“The greenway is already a well-loved path for people walking and cycling, as well as a quiet space for nature. This work will allow more people to access the path on foot, bicycle or a mobility aid and enjoy all the benefits of

this route. It will also help reduce traffic, improve air quality and protect the environment in the area too.”

Sustrans received funding from the Department for Transport to carry out the improvements between Caton to Bull Beck, as part of its national Paths for Everyone programme to create a high-quality National Cycle Network that everyone is able to access.