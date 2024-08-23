Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Story Contracting, working alongside marine specialist contractor GPS Macs, are undertaking scour protection works on the historic Leven Viaduct in south Cumbria.

On behalf of Network Rail, the team will deliver repair and protection works to the viaduct which carries the Carnforth to Barrow section of the Furness railway over the River Leven estuary.

During its construction in 1848, a causeway was built along the alignment of the viaduct. The remains of that causeway is where the Story and GPS Macs team are currently carrying out works to futureproof the landmark.

The team will complete general concrete repairs, replace sections of the concrete apron with grout mattresses and install precast concrete collars around some of the damaged pier caissons.

The historic Levens Viaduct is receiving futureproofing. Picture: Story Contracting.

Challenges brought on by working in an estuary include dangerous tidal conditions, where they have low tide working windows of approximately three hours.

The logistics of the site and the constraints have led to an 'innovative approach'.

They plan to use a modular pontoon system as material barges and various vessels, including a landing craft for welfare and transporting machinery.