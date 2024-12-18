A warm drink, a chat and a chance to get vital advice and support are just some of what’s on offer at Morecambe Family Hub.

Those visiting the service at Morecambe Central Family Hub and the Zone are full of praise for the warm welcome they receive.

Based at Morecambe Library and run by Lancashire County Council in partnership with a variety of organisations, the Family Hub provides a much needed opportunity for parents, carers, families and others to come and speak directly with people from a range of statutory and voluntary organisations.

It also provides the opportunity to forge new friendships and find out what's going on in the area including in the NHS, schools, police, DWP and the voluntary, charitable and faith sectors – on matters from healthy lifestyles to midwifery, mental health and employment to name but a few.

We spoke to some of those who visit the hub.

Mum Sam Clark, 35, of Morecambe, said: "I have come to talk to CHATS, a support group for parents and carers of children or young people. It's just getting out of the house that's good!

"I have got two girls and my oldest is seven tomorrow, and the other is three. I have found it useful. They have different people here each time and I feel like it has had an impact.

"One of my children has had an autism diagnosis so I have been able to contact people and find out some information about that by attending this group. It lifts my spirits to come here."

Morecambe resident Joanne Long said: "I have found it useful because all of the services are in one area, and also it gets me out of the house. I also come to access the CHATS service but if there's something specific I need to know about, I also get help with that, like filling in forms."

She added: "Sometimes you think that your issue is not very important but then you find out that there is help and support, but you don't realise unless somebody tells you that. "

Meanwhile, mum Kelly said: "It's really welcoming – everybody's really friendly. I can come here and talk to about three or four different people, and sometimes it doesn't need a scheduled meeting. You need five minutes to speak to somebody about an issue that you need some advice about."

Dad James said: "It's very helpful – it's good to speak to someone face to face, as there's so much information out there online.”

"We found out about this when we first contacted our son's school,” he said. “I wish we had known about it sooner. It's made a big difference."

The support on offer at Lancashire's Family Hubs is aimed at a range of needs, from midwifery and mental health to groups for expectant parents and support for young people.

It means people can speak to a huge range of support and direct services offered by the county council and partnering organisations in one place.

Steph Blackwell, 45, a support worker with CHATS, a support group for parents and carers of children or young people, said: "I discovered CHATS when my child was diagnosed with autism and we were looking for more support.

"It was such a great community, I found myself getting more involved and helping set up each week. One day, they said to me that they'd like me to work with them and I haven’t looked back."

Sally Senior, Senior Family Support Worker at the Children & Family Wellbeing Service, said: "Our coffee and connect sessions are part of the Family Hubs offer. We have lots of different services here today, making themselves accessible to all our families.

"We have got lots of practical support like housing, finance, employment, parenting support, and lots of emotional and mental health support.

"We work around relationships, there is a domestic abuse practitioner; local colleges are here and there are lots of different services for families to come and access.

"Our family hubs provide a nice, safe space for you to access services in a non-threatening, gentle environment.”

Sally added: "We would really encourage you to come down and have a chat and nice cup of tea or piece of cake, and get the support you need and make those connections."