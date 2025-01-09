Vital Lancaster charity gets four month reprieve thanks to generous donations from the public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vital food charity helping people in Lancaster and Morecambe that was in danger of closing has been saved.

Eggcup launched a GoFundMe page in November to raise the £80k needed to keep it running.

Now they have announced they have raised enough to enable them to continue running.

A spokesperson for Eggcup said on their website: “It is with great pleasure that we can tell you we now have enough funding for us to operate until the end of April.

Members of the Eggcup team.

"We were facing closure at the beginning of January – our Christmas collection was to be our last.

"But the fantastic community has rallied around us!

"We’ve got a lot of hard work still to do, but thanks to everyone who has donated to our Saving Eggcup GoFundMe campaign, West End Morecambe (WEM) and Lancaster Council, and thank you for the support from CAB, LDCVS, Lancaster District Food Justice Partnership, Blackpool Food Bank, members of the public and local businesses that helped spread the word, and of course Eggcup’s absolutely fantastic volunteers.

"We have enough to keep us going a bit further. We want to keep doing what we’re doing and we are grateful for every day we can continue to support Carnforth, Lancaster and Morecambe.

"We have now closed our GoFundMe Campaign.”

Eggcup stops surplus food from going to waste and gets it to people instead.

Their low-cost, weekly food scheme helps their members to save money on food, and that makes life more affordable for those in the community on a tight budget.

They have three Community Food Outlets for members, one in Lancaster and one in the West End of Morecambe and a pop-up in Carnforth.