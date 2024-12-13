Visiting suspended on Lancaster hospital ward due to winter vomiting bug outbreak

By Michelle Blade
Published 13th Dec 2024, 10:43 BST

Visiting has been suspended on Ward 35 at Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI) due to a norovirus outbreak affecting patients and staff.

To keep everyone safe, the suspension of visiting will remain in place until a review next week by senior colleagues.

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust said: “We wish to reassure everyone that all steps are being taken to contain the virus and stop it spreading.

“Relatives and carers of patients on Ward 35 are being contacted by the team to let them know about the suspension of visiting.

Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: Kelvin Stuttardplaceholder image
Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“A further update will be shared on our communications channels when possible.

“Any calls are to go through the RLI Switchboard on: 01524 65944.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience and support at this time.

NHS England guidance on norovirus is at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/norovirus/

Related topics:LancasterNHS England
