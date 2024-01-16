Virgin Media O2 Fibre broadband available to 12,000 homes in Heysham and Lancaster for first time.

More than 12,000 homes and businesses in Heysham and Lancaster can now access Virgin Media’s fibre broadband services for the first time.

Customers in Heysham and the Marsh area of Lancaster can now sign-up to services including Gig1 broadband which offers top speeds of 1,130Mbps – 17 times faster than local average.

These hyperfast connections are perfect for busy households working remotely, streaming UHD TV shows and films, video calling friends and family and playing games online.

Virgin Media’s services are now available locally after work to bring full fibre connections to the area has been completed.

The network has been built on behalf of nexfibre, which is investing £4.5bn to deliver high speed fibre to the home (FTTH) connections to five million homes across the UK by 2026.

Virgin Media O2 is using this next-generation network to deliver its broadband and TV Stream services to homes and businesses in the area.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for Economic Development and Growth, said: “We welcome the latest expansion of full fibre broadband to over 12,000 homes in Heysham and Marsh, thanks to this multi-million pound investment.

“This step forward aligns strongly with Lancashire’s broader economic and regeneration activities and will build on and support projects delivered by the County Council.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with our partners in continuing to expand and to enable high quality broadband in the semi-rural and suburban parts of Lancashire to provide an

essential boost to the local and national economy.”

Julie Agnew, managing director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2 said: “12,000 more premises in Heysham and Lancaster can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services – with

packages that include everything from next generation gigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services.

“These ultrareliable full fibre to the home broadband connections come with speeds – up to 17 times faster than local average – providing total peace of mind that whatever you’re doing online, you’ll never be slowed down by your service.”

Rajiv Datta, CEO at nexfibre said: “We’re proud to be able to facilitate access to full fibre broadband to more than 12,000 premises in Heysham and Lancaster, thanks to our multi-million pound investment.