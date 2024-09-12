Vinyl lovers invited to dig out treasures at Morecambe record fair

By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Sep 2024, 14:27 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 14:36 BST

Morecambe Vinyl record collectors fair returns this weekend.

The fair is back inside the Arndale centre this coming Saturday (September 14) from 9am-4pm.

Fifteen traders will be displaying rare and collectable vinyl and bargain boxes.

This expanding event will see traders from around the UK bring thousands of rare and bargain vinyl records to the great indoor setting.

Morecambe vinyl collectors fair will be back in the Arndale Centre this weekend.placeholder image
Morecambe vinyl collectors fair will be back in the Arndale Centre this weekend.

Enthusiasts travel from Barrow and beyond to trade and discuss rare and collectable LPs, 45s and CDs.

Backdrops will be on display for passers by to admire.

The on site free valuation service will be open from 9am for those wishing to price or trade collections and individual items.

Call Adrian on 07882 809056 for more details.

