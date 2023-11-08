Village swimming pool near Lancaster awarded £17k from government support fund

A community swimming pool has been awarded £17k from a special government fund to help support swimming in the area.

Lune Valley Swimming Pool or Hornby swimming pool recently celebrated their fifth anniversary of opening and invited MPs, local councillors, members of the Parish Council and important members of the community to the party.

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP David Morris said: “I was delighted to speak at the celebration for five successful years of the Lune Valley Swimming Pool recently.

“We have just received the fantastic news that they have been awarded £17,012 from the Government’s Swimming Pool support fund to help support swimming in our area.

MP David Morris at a recent celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Lune Valley swimming pool being open.

“I am pleased that the Government is supporting this vital facility in the Lune Valley.

“Only a few weeks ago I met the staff and the Trust at Hornby Swimming Pool.

“The Trust took over the pool with only three days left before closure and they have managed to not just improve the pool but keep it open as a viable asset to the community.

“Operating costs of swimming pools and leisure facilities, alongside general inflationary pressure, have increased considerably over recent months, placing swimming pools

and leisure facilities at risk of closure or significant service reduction.

"That is why the Government have launched the Swimming Pool Support Fund, with swimming pools and leisure facilities across England set to receive a share of £20 million Government funding.

“This will help people across the country to stay fit and healthy, contributing to our aim to cut obesity rates and cut waiting lists.

“We have other such pools across our community in Morecambe and Lunesdale and there maybe more help on the way from the Government.”

The 3R Foundation in Carnforth recently awarded a grant of £500 to Lune Valley swimming pool/Hornby swimming pool.

This has allowed them to purchase new swimming lesson equipment such as woggles and swim floats that allow them to help children and adults learn to swim as well as new balls, mini nets, cones and swim caps for SplashBall sessions.

Lune Valley swimming pool offers swimming lessons to all ages, fun extra curricular activities for children such as SplashBall and Rookie Lifeguards as well as exercise classes for adults and the older community.