Village school near Lancaster makes shortlist of prestigious UK TES Schools Awards 2023

A village school near Lancaster is proud to have made the shortlist for a prestigious UK award.

By Debbie Butler
Published 4th May 2023, 15:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 15:33 BST

Giggleswick School in Settle has been named as a finalist in the ‘Best Use of Technology’ category for the Tes (Times Educational Supplement) Schools Awards 2023.

The coveted awards, now in their 15th year, recognise the very best that the education sector has to offer. They include entrants from UK state and independents across early years, primary and secondary.

The awards are a well-respected achievement and are judged by an expert panel comprising school leaders, experts and education researchers.

Using technology during politics at Giggleswick School. Picture credit: Julia KennedyUsing technology during politics at Giggleswick School. Picture credit: Julia Kennedy
Using technology during politics at Giggleswick School. Picture credit: Julia Kennedy
Sam Hart, Headmaster at Giggleswick School, said: “Digital skills are crucial for today’s society and we place a very strong emphasis on digital technology and using it to deliver positive life-long educational outcomes for our students. These skills set them apart and give them the best possible start – whatever future career they choose.

“We continually invest in developing the digital skills of both students and staff and have introduced many new digital innovations. We are the only Microsoft Showcase School in North Yorkshire.

“We recently launched our first esports team who competed in the British Esports Student Champs championship.

"We are also building worldwide networks through school projects working with other young people online in America, India and Sweden.”

Using technology in the Giggleswick School library. Picture credit: Julia KennedyUsing technology in the Giggleswick School library. Picture credit: Julia Kennedy
Using technology in the Giggleswick School library. Picture credit: Julia Kennedy
Tes Editor and chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards, Jon Severs, said: “This year has seen some incredibly high quality entries so every teacher and school who has been named in this shortlist should be very proud – it’s a fantastic achievement.

“We are looking forward to showcasing, as we do every year, just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country. Teachers, leaders and support staff all play such an important role in schools – this is our chance to say thank you.”

The winners will be announced on Friday June 23 at a gala ceremony at London’s Grosvenor Park Hotel.

The full shortlist is available at www.tes.com/schools-awards

Giggleswick School is a 400-pupil, independent, co-educational day and boarding school set in stunning countryside near the market town of Settle in the Yorkshire Dales.

