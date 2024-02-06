Victims of Morecambe Bay cockling tragedy remembered at moving memorial service

The service at the Cocklers’ Memorial next to the RNLI station was led by the Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev. Philip North, and the Rector of Morecambe Parish Church, Rev. Chris Krawiec.

Also in attendance was Mr Kim Leong, Chairman of Lancaster and Morecambe Bay Chinese Community Association; The Right Worshipful, the Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Roger Dennison, alongside representatives of the RNLI; the Police, Fire and Ambulance Services and other civic dignitaries.

The service included a reading, by Mr Kim Leong, of the names of all those who were lost 20 years ago.

A silent vigil was held, and those present were invited to join in hymns and prayers, and were offered a cockle shell to take away as a permanent reminder of the ongoing fight against modern slavery and of those who died that day.

Taken from the order of service: “Tonight we remember in deep sadness those 23 Chinese men and women. We also long for the day when vulnerable people will not be targeted, groomed and humiliated.”

Vigil and service The reflective image from the front of the vigil Order of Service.

Candlelight vigil and memorial service People remember 23 Chinese cocklers at a candlelight vigil and memorial service 20 years on from the disaster.

Candlelight vigil and memorial service People braved the cold wind to remember the 23 Chinese cocklers who died in the tragedy 20 years ago.