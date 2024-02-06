News you can trust since 1837
Victims of Morecambe Bay cockling tragedy remembered at moving memorial service

A civic service of vigil and remembrance for the 20th anniversary of the deaths of 23 Chinese cockle pickers who drowned in Morecambe Bay in 2004 was held in Morecambe on the day of the tragedy.
By Michelle Blade
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:22 GMT

The service at the Cocklers’ Memorial next to the RNLI station was led by the Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev. Philip North, and the Rector of Morecambe Parish Church, Rev. Chris Krawiec.

Also in attendance was Mr Kim Leong, Chairman of Lancaster and Morecambe Bay Chinese Community Association; The Right Worshipful, the Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Roger Dennison, alongside representatives of the RNLI; the Police, Fire and Ambulance Services and other civic dignitaries.

The service included a reading, by Mr Kim Leong, of the names of all those who were lost 20 years ago.

A silent vigil was held, and those present were invited to join in hymns and prayers, and were offered a cockle shell to take away as a permanent reminder of the ongoing fight against modern slavery and of those who died that day.

Taken from the order of service: “Tonight we remember in deep sadness those 23 Chinese men and women. We also long for the day when vulnerable people will not be targeted, groomed and humiliated.”

The reflective image from the front of the vigil Order of Service.

The reflective image from the front of the vigil Order of Service.

People remember 23 Chinese cocklers at a candlelight vigil and memorial service 20 years on from the disaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

People remember 23 Chinese cocklers at a candlelight vigil and memorial service 20 years on from the disaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

People braved the cold wind to remember the 23 Chinese cocklers who died in the tragedy 20 years ago. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

People braved the cold wind to remember the 23 Chinese cocklers who died in the tragedy 20 years ago. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

People could bring their own candles or get one at the vigil and memorial service for Chinese cocklers 20 years on from disaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

People could bring their own candles or get one at the vigil and memorial service for Chinese cocklers 20 years on from disaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

