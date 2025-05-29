Vicar of Lancaster is announced as next Bishop of Doncaster

The Prime Minister’s office has announced that the King has approved the appointment of the vicar of Lancaster Priory, Rev Leah Vasey-Saunders, as the next Bishop of Doncaster.

Rev Leah has been at the Priory for four years – the first woman to hold the role of vicar there.

Before that she served as Canon Precentor at Wakefield Cathedral and held parish roles in the dioceses of Southwell and Nottingham, Lichfield and Newcastle.

Reacting to the news the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev Philip North, said he was ‘thrilled’ for Leah, adding: “She goes with our love and prayers that her ministry will ignite many lights for Christ.”

The scene at St Paul’s, Wheatley Park, as Rev Leah Vasey-Saunders is introduced by Rt Rev Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield, as the next Bishop of Doncaster.

Ordained in 2003, Leah trained at Cranmer Hall, Durham.

As Bishop of Doncaster, she will now serve the people of the Diocese of Sheffield.

She said: “It is a humbling and joyful thing to be called as the next Bishop of Doncaster. I feel deeply privileged to be joining the Diocese of Sheffield. This new call also comes with some sadness, as I prepare to leave Lancaster Priory and the Diocese of Blackburn.

“Over the past four years, my family and I have loved living and worshipping in Lancaster. I have had the privilege of being the first female Vicar of Lancaster.

“Particular highlights have included seeing our congregation grow younger and more diverse, witnessing the flourishing of new vocations to lay and ordained ministry and leading the challenging but vital work of beginning to address the historic legacy of transatlantic slavery through the Facing the Past project.

“I have greatly valued my time here, working alongside supportive senior colleagues and within a brilliant deanery and archdeaconry that reflects the full breadth of our traditions.”

A lifelong musician, Leah studied music at university, where her faith journey and call to ministry began. She is also chair of On Fire Mission promoting charismatic and Catholic renewal in the Church of England.

Leah is married to Rev Dr Mark Vasey-Saunders and the couple have four children together. Mark is part of the senior leadership and academic team at St Hild Theological College in Sheffield.