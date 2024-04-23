A spokesman for Bay Veterans Association said: “What a fantastic turn out for the official opening and launch of BVA's veterans hub and drop in centre.

"We couldn't have been more thrilled. The ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted by our dear friend and WWII veteran Richard Brock who served in the East Lancs Regt.

"Please come along and support your local veterans hub - we're open every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with our regular breakfast club at The York every Wednesday.

"Pictured at the keyboard is Brig Peter Rafferty representing the Lord Lieutenant - the Duchy of Lancaster provided the funding to purchase our new computers (purchased from ITNETUK of Carnforth who support us) for which we are most grateful!

"Thanks also goes out to Lancashire's Armed Forces Champion Alf Clempson who presented us with the Armed Forces Covenant Bronze Award.

"We are proud to support those who serve and those who have served!! Group membership now stands at over 200 and we are growing weekly.”

Veterans in Communities were invited to the official launch of the Bay Veterans Association hub and drop-in centre.

A spokesman for Veterans in Communities said: “It was a great turnout and it's good to see their hard work has come to fruition.

“Bay Veterans Association is one of the organisations in Lancashire we have been supporting and Gary has done some amazing work over there.

"They also have a weekly breakfast club on Wednesdays at the York Hotel in Morcambe and have set up another in Carnforth.

"For more information on what they offer you can find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551807855021”

The Bay Veterans Association hub and drop-in centre is at 66-68 Euston Road, Morecambe, tel: 01524 737787 or email [email protected].

