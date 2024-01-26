Very rare old pictures dating back to 1917 show the First World War effort at Lancaster's Waring and Gillow factory

They are from the archives of Getty Images and show a series of photographs taken for the world famous furniture manufacturers at their St Leonard’s Gate factory in January 1917.

During the First World War, the firm’s factories in Lancaster and London were used for the war effort, producing aircraft components and ammunition cases.

The photographs were taken by H Bedford Lemere.

1 . Waring and Gillow war effort Workers producing and inspecting completed wings at the Lancaster Waring and Gillow Factory in St Leonard's Gate. Photographer: H Bedford Lemere. Photo: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Waring and Gillow war effort Female workers involved in the production of biplane wings at the Waring and Gillow factory, St Leonard's Gate, Lancaster, in January 1917. Photographer: H Bedford Lemere. Photo: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Waring and Gillow war effort The production of biplane wings, showing female workers sewing wing fabric. Photographer: H Bedford Lemere. Photo: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Waring and Gillow war effort Workers constructing the framework for biplane wings in January 1917 at the Waring and Gillow factory. Photographer: H Bedford Lemere. Photo: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo Sales