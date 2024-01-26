Very rare old pictures dating back to 1917 show the First World War effort at Lancaster's Waring and Gillow factory
These wonderful old pictures were taken during the First World War effort at Lancaster’s Waring and Gillow factory.
They are from the archives of Getty Images and show a series of photographs taken for the world famous furniture manufacturers at their St Leonard’s Gate factory in January 1917.
During the First World War, the firm’s factories in Lancaster and London were used for the war effort, producing aircraft components and ammunition cases.
The photographs were taken by H Bedford Lemere.
