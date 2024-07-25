Venture out into the Forest of Bowland this summer
Wyre Coast & Countryside Service will be running their regular walks from Garstang over the summer months.
Taking place most Mondays (apart from Bank Holidays) from 11am, these relaxing walks last just an hour.
Take a walk through time in the Trough of Bowland on August 21 and step back millions of years to discover the geology of this popular visitor destination.
The morning will also offer the chance to look for minerals and fossils along the way.
Why not head out at dusk and explore the night-time world of the bat? These flying mammals are fascinating creatures and there is no shortage of guided walks this season.
Choose from Claughton-on-Brock on August 23 or September 9, Calder Vale on September 5 or Gisburn Forest on September 6.
The Wyre Rivers Trust will be leading a guided walk around the Caterall countryside on August 14, then setting off to collect native tree seed at Claughton-on-Brock on September 4 and Scorton on September 19.
For those with a creative eye, Friday September 6 offers half day workshops on smartphone nature photography at Gisburn Forest and nature-inspired pottery in Slaidburn, so why not discover your inner artist?
As the summer draws to a close, journey to Dunsop Bridge on September 7 for an immersive morning of movement in the Centre of the Kingdom.
Forest of Bowland National Landscape project officer, Sandra Silk, said, "Bowland has beauty in every season but, as the heather starts to cover the fells, this is a fantastic time to get out and experience this wonderful part of Lancashire and North Yorkshire. The Festival Bowland programme has a whole range of events - many of them free or low-cost – and they offer a great way to explore the area."
Full details can be found at https://www.forestofbowland.com/