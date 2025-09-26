Vehicle flipped onto roof after two car collision in Bentham
Firefighters raced to the scene of a two car collision in Bentham
Hornby crews were sent to the two vehicle RTC in Bentham with colleagues from Hawes Fire Station and Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Station at 5.42pm on September 25.
People in the cars had got out of the vehicles prior to crews arriving on scene.
Thankfully there were no major injuries reported.
Crews made both vehicles and the scene safe - including utilising a winch to turn one vehicle back onto its wheels.
The incident was left with police who were arranging vehicle recovery.
Hornby returned back to station at 7.30pm.