Vehicle flipped onto roof after two car collision in Bentham

There was a two car collision in Bentham on Thursday.

Firefighters raced to the scene of a two car collision in Bentham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hornby crews were sent to the two vehicle RTC in Bentham with colleagues from Hawes Fire Station and Kirkby Lonsdale Fire Station at 5.42pm on September 25.

People in the cars had got out of the vehicles prior to crews arriving on scene.

Thankfully there were no major injuries reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews made both vehicles and the scene safe - including utilising a winch to turn one vehicle back onto its wheels.

The incident was left with police who were arranging vehicle recovery.

Hornby returned back to station at 7.30pm.